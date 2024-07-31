sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 20:24 IST, July 31st 2024

Mundakkai Declared High Risk Landslide Zone In 2019 But No Action Followed

The natural hazard zonation of Wayanad, as outlined in the 2019 district disaster management plan, highlighted Mundakkai in Vellarimala as a high-risk area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mundakkai Declared High Risk Landslide Zone In 2019 But No Action Followed
Mundakkai Declared High Risk Landslide Zone In 2019 But No Action Followed | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

20:13 IST, July 31st 2024