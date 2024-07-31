Published 20:24 IST, July 31st 2024
Mundakkai Declared High Risk Landslide Zone In 2019 But No Action Followed
The natural hazard zonation of Wayanad, as outlined in the 2019 district disaster management plan, highlighted Mundakkai in Vellarimala as a high-risk area.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Mundakkai Declared High Risk Landslide Zone In 2019 But No Action Followed | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
20:13 IST, July 31st 2024