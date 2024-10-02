Published 15:04 IST, October 2nd 2024
Muzaffarnagar Dalit Boy's Inspiring Journey of 18-Hour Study Days Lead to IIT Success
A native of Muzaffarnagar, Atul Kumar studied for 18 hours a day, taking breaks only for food and sleep, as he prepared for the much-dreaded IIT entrance.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A native of Muzaffarnagar, Atul Kumar studied for 18 hours a day, taking breaks only for food and sleep, as he prepared for the much-dreaded IIT entrance. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:04 IST, October 2nd 2024