sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'My blood boiled': BJP MP Sangeeta Balwant After Meeting Ayodhya Rape Survivor's Family

Published 23:45 IST, August 4th 2024

'My blood boiled': BJP MP Sangeeta Balwant After Meeting Ayodhya Rape Survivor's Family

Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind, who met the 12-year-old Ayodhya rape survivor on Sunday, said her blood boiled when she heard the girl's ordeal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'My blood boiled': BJP MP Sangeeta Balwant after meeting Ayodhya rape survivor
'My blood boiled': BJP MP Sangeeta Balwant after meeting Ayodhya rape survivor | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:45 IST, August 4th 2024