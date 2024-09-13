Published 17:40 IST, September 13th 2024
‘My Father Was on That Plane': EAM Jaishankar Reveals Shocking Details of 1984 Hijacking Incident
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that his late father Krishnaswamy Subramanyam was on a plane which got hijacked in 1984.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
EAM Jaishankar reveals his father was on a plane that got hijacked in 1984 | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:54 IST, September 13th 2024