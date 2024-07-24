sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:45 IST, July 24th 2024

Nagpur: Robbers Use Gas Cutters to Steal Rs 5.66 Lakh from Two ATMs in Kanhan Town

Using gas cutters, robbers broke open two unguarded automated teller machines (ATMs) of different banks and decamped with Rs 5.66 lakh at Kanhan town in Nagpur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Robbers cut open two ATMs, flee with Rs 5.66 lakh in Nagpur district
Robbers cut open two ATMs, flee with Rs 5.66 lakh in Nagpur district | Image: ANI/file photo
14:45 IST, July 24th 2024