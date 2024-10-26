sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Rural Electrification and Water Accessibility Progress

Published 12:47 IST, October 26th 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Rural Electrification and Water Accessibility Progress

Highlighting the progress made in rural electrification, Sitharaman highlighted that every village in India now has access to electricity

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nirmala Sitharaman
Highlighting the progress made in rural electrification, Sitharaman highlighted that every village in India now has access to electricity | Image: Reuters
Advertisement

12:47 IST, October 26th 2024

Good News