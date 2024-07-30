Published 19:27 IST, July 30th 2024
'Unemployment Down To 3.2% in 2022-23 From 6% Earlier': Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
FM Sitharaman while replying to the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha said that the budget has allocated increased funds for social sectors.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
FM Sitharaman Slams Oppn Claims on Budget Allocation | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:26 IST, July 30th 2024