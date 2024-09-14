Published 15:10 IST, September 14th 2024
No Competition Between Hindi and Other Languages, They are Friends: Home Minister Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Saturday said there is no competition between the official language Hindi and other Indian languages rather they are friends
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Amit Shah on Saturday said there is no competition between the official language Hindi and other Indian languages rather they are friends | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:10 IST, September 14th 2024