Published 22:26 IST, July 23rd 2024

No Final Nod for Renewal of Mining Leases in Aravalli Range be Granted Without Court's Approval: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Aravalli hill range states will remain barred from granting final permission for renewal of mining leases without obtaining prior approval of the apex court. The Aravalli range is spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
