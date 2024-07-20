sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:38 IST, July 20th 2024

Noida Cop, Man Arrested After Bribery Caught on Video

A policeman was suspended and then arrested along with a man after a video surfaced in which the head constable was purportedly taking Rs 2,000 bribe from him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The video, which surfaced on social media recently, was purportedly recorded on July 9 and both the policeman as well as the civilian were held
