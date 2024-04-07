Updated April 7th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
Noida: Fire Breaks Out in Truck Carrying Cardboard
A fire broke out in a cardboard-loaded DCM truck on Sunday evening in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
A fire broke out in a DCM truck in Noida | Image:Republic File Photo
Breaking: A fire broke out in a cardboard-loaded DCM truck this evening in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Fire brigade is on the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is not known yet.
This is a developing story.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
