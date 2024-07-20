sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:04 IST, July 20th 2024

Noida Police Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said it is making extensive preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and the festival of Shravan Shivratri, adding that it will set up 10 temporary outposts on pilgrim routes for law and order. The Hindu holy month of Shravan starts on July 22.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Noida Police Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra | Image: ANI
