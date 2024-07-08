Published 12:28 IST, July 8th 2024
Noida Traffic Cops Issue 12,358 Fines Over Violations, 86 Vehicles Seized During Weekend
The Noida Police on Saturday confiscated over 86 vehicles and issued challans to 12,358 vehicles for violation of traffic and safety laws during the weekend.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The violations included instances of riding without helmets, seat belts and triple driving | Image: X
