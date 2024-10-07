sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 15:43 IST, October 7th 2024

Not Rs 2000: Highest Currency Note Ever Printed by RBI is...

At one point, even larger denominations like ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 notes were in circulation, reflecting how India's financial system has changed over time.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Not 2000: Highest Currency Note Ever Printed by RBI is...
Not 2000: Highest Currency Note Ever Printed by RBI is...Not 2000: Highest Currency Note Ever Printed by RBI is... | Image: File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:43 IST, October 7th 2024