Published 16:55 IST, July 12th 2024
‘Not Authorised to Say Anything’: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Speaks Out Amid Controversy | Video
On the panel formed by the central government IAS Puja Khedkar said, “I will answer everything to the committee. I will cooperate with the investigation.”
