  • Sahibganj Railway Track Blown up: NTPC Alleges Conspiracy Behind Explosion

Published 08:44 IST, October 3rd 2024

Sahibganj Railway Track Blown up: NTPC Alleges Conspiracy Behind Explosion

A Section of a railway line used by NTPC to transport coal was blown up in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, with NTPC labeling the incident as a conspiracy

Reported by: Digital Desk
Explosion
A Section of a railway line used by NTPC to transport coal was blown up in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, with NTPC labeling the incident as a conspiracy | Image: Unsplash (Representational)
  • 2 min read
