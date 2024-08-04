Published 22:59 IST, August 4th 2024
One of The First Informers of Landslide in Wayanad Dies Before Rescuers Reach
Neethu Jojo, a woman staff of a private hospital in Wayanad, was probably one of the first to alert the emergency services about the devastating landslide
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala govt sets up cell to address queries on donations to CMDRF for Wayanad landslides | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:59 IST, August 4th 2024