Over 1 Crore Tourists Visited Himachal in First Six Months of 2024: Officials
More than one crore tourists visited Himachal Pradesh from January to June -- an increase of 80,697 as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over 1 Crore Tourists Visited Himachal in First Six Months of 2024: Officials | Image: Holidfy.com
