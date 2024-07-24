sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:18 IST, July 24th 2024

Over 1 Crore Tourists Visited Himachal in First Six Months of 2024: Officials

More than one crore tourists visited Himachal Pradesh from January to June -- an increase of 80,697 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Over 1 Crore Tourists Visited Himachal in First Six Months of 2024: Officials | Image: Holidfy.com
  • 2 min read
17:18 IST, July 24th 2024