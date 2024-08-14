Published 13:24 IST, August 14th 2024
Over 4,000 Lights Installed in Ayodhya's Bhakti Path, Ram Path Stolen: Police
Thousands of bamboo and projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh were stolen from Ayodhya’s Bhakti Path and Ram Path. An FIR has been filed.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thousands of bamboo and projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh were stolen from Ayodhya’s Bhakti Path and Ram Path. | Image: PTI
13:02 IST, August 14th 2024