Over 500 CCTV Cameras Installed Across 4 Towns Amid Maratha Quota stir
More than 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in Beed city and three other towns in Marathwada which had witnessed arson and vandalism during protests for Maratha quota last year, an official said on Monday.
Over 500 CCTV Cameras Installed Across 4 Towns Amid Maratha Quota stir | Image: AP
