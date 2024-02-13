Both Amritpal and Rohit were returning to Srinagar from Amritsar and were on their way to their accommodation when they were targeted by Adil Manzoor. | Image: Republic

Srinagar: In less than a week, Jammu and Kashmir Police swiftly cracked a case involving the murder of non-local workers. Adil Manzoor Langoo, the perpetrator behind the targeted attack on Amritsar workers, has been apprehended. Police confirmed the recovery of the pistol used in the crime.

“Adil Manzoor has been apprehended for his role in the killings of carpenters from Amritsar on February 7th,” said ADGP J&K, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar.

“Motivated by Pakistan, Adil executed the attack and we have successfully retrieved the weapon used in the crime,” said Kumar. FIR 8/2024 was filed in connection with the incident. Through diligent investigation, including feed and technical analysis, several suspects were apprehended.

“Adil, hails from Zaldagar area in Srinagar, was discovered to have been in communication with Pakistani handlers to orchestrate the attack. A specialized team, led by DIG Central Kashmir in conjunction with SP South, was assembled to probe the matter. The case is slated for charge sheeting in the coming days,” informed Kumar.

Sources have disclosed that a pistol (crime weapon) was delivered to Adil by a Pakistan-sponsored overground worker (OGW) near Narbal Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar in November 2023. Adil then concealed the weapon in a hideout, awaiting further instructions. He was assigned the task of targeting non-locals, which led him to scout for potential victims.

“On the fateful day, after finishing his work at the downtown Srinagar shop where he was employed, Adil would retrieve the pistol from his hideout in the evening. He would then proceed to the Shalla Kadal location, where he had previously conducted reconnaissance,” sources revealed.

After executing the attack on non-locals, Adil utilized a social media application to inform his handlers in Pakistan of his actions. Sources revealed that he received instructions from these Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to await further orders, as he would soon be assigned ‘his next target to strike’.

Initially, Srinagar police had only a single clue: - the perpetrator targeting non-locals was reportedly ‘wearing a hoodie’, acting on this lead, a thorough investigation. Through careful scrutiny of CCTV footage, technical data and human intelligence, they tracked down Adil.

“The meticulous scrutiny of tower locations and phone data played a pivotal role in narrowing down the search. Finally, on Feb 12th, Srinagar police culminated in Adil’s arrest in his home locality,” police sources added.

While talking about the influence of Pakistan-based handlers on Kashmiri youth, sources revealed that their role in utilizing social media for radicalization is pivotal. Through various platforms, they disseminate extremist ideologies, manipulating susceptible individuals for violent purposes.

“Using persuasive narratives and distorted interpretations of religious principles, these handlers prey on the grievances of impressionable youth, promising a sense of belonging through acts of terrorism," he said.

“Moreover, they provide practical guidance and support, offering instructions on carrying out attacks and evading law enforcement, thus complicating monitoring efforts. Through encrypted communication channels, they maintain secrecy, heightening the terrorism threat in the region,” he added, citing the Adil Manzoor case targeting non-locals as an example.

“Exploiting the anonymity and accessibility of online platforms, these handlers recruit and indoctrinate vulnerable individuals, exacerbating the terrorism threat in Kashmir," he added.

“Individuals who share religious speeches, Islamic flags and related content on social media are targeted by these Pakistan handlers. These handlers reach out to them through application-based voice calls, motivating, recruiting and indoctrinating vulnerable individuals, thereby exacerbating the terrorism threat in Kashmir,” said he.

Pertinently, On February 7, around 7:00 PM, terrorists indiscriminately opened fire on two individuals identified as Amritpal Singh from Chamyari, Amritsar, who lost his life at the scene due to the injuries sustained.

Another individual, Rohit Masi, also from Chamyari, Amritsar, was evacuated to SMHS Hospital and later admitted to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for urgent medical treatment.

However, Rohit succumbed to his injuries on February 8. Both Amritpal and Rohit were returning to Srinagar from Amritsar and were on their way to their accommodation when they were targeted by Adil Manzoor.