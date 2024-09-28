Published 12:16 IST, September 28th 2024
Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Statue Defaced in Canada by Palestinian Supporters | VIDEO
Supporters of Palestine, while protesting in Canada's Brampton, attacked and defaced statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at a Square in the city.
12:02 IST, September 28th 2024