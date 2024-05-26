Advertisement

Tokyo: Toco, the Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to become a dog, has now hinted that he dreams of becoming a panda or fox now.

Japanese man Toco, who got a human-sized Border Collie costume made to become a dog, recently got a new costume of an Alaskan Malamute last month. He shares videos of himself wearing these costumes and pretending to be a dog on his YouTube channel, ‘I want to be an animal.’

Advertisement

Toko said there are four animals that he wants to try but two of them may not be possible. He admitted that there are four animals he wants to try, but two of them might not work for logistical reasons.

He said, ''Dogs and humans have different bone structures and the way they bend their legs and arms, so dogs . . . it's very difficult to make movements that look like this.'' He continued, “ He said that he would like to become other animals also. “I might realistically be able to become another dog, a panda or a bear. A fox or a cat would also be nice, but they are too small for humans to try,” he said.”

Advertisement