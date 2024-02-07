Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Month After Terror Attack, Parliament Issues Strict Guidelines, Check Details Here

The circular comes ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning January 31 and over a month after two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber.

Digital Desk
Lok Sabha security breach unveiled: Inside images capture yellow smoke and utter chaos
Month After Terror Attack, Parliament Issues Strict Guidelines, Check Details Here | Image:Agencies
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Parliament staff has been warned against clicking pictures and making videos inside the Parliament House complex as such activities are prohibited under the security protocol. 

In a circular, the acting joint secretary (security) of Parliament House has observed that despite repeated instructions, some of the officials are not adhering to the protocol.

Advertisement

"The Parliament Complex is the most threatened place in India. As a part of its strategic security arrangements, prohibition of photography/video shooting in Parliament House Complex is also a part of its planned strategy," the January 19 circular said.

Underlining that cameras, spy cameras and smartphones are a direct threat to the safety and security of the complex, it informed all officers and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other allied agencies working in Parliament House Estate that any type of photography inside the Parliament House Complex is strictly prohibited.

Advertisement

"Officials/visitors permitted with mobile phones/ smart phones are also strictly prohibited from shooting any type of photography inside the Parliament House Complex," the circular said.

It noted that the protection of Parliament, the parliamentarians and other high dignitaries and its staff is the priority of Parliament Security Service.

Advertisement

The circular comes ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning January 31 and over a month after two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters that emitted yellow-coloured smoke. They were overpowered by MPs. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement