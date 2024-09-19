sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Diverted Due to Landslide, Intercity Express Affected

Published 08:34 IST, September 19th 2024

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Diverted Due to Landslide, Intercity Express Affected

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express and the Hatia-Asansol Intercity Express have been rerouted via Muri junction following a landslide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Difference between Vande Metro and Vande Bhart Train
The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express and the Hatia-Asansol Intercity Express have been rerouted via Muri junction following a landslide. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

08:34 IST, September 19th 2024