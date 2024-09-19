Published 08:34 IST, September 19th 2024
Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Diverted Due to Landslide, Intercity Express Affected
The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express and the Hatia-Asansol Intercity Express have been rerouted via Muri junction following a landslide.
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express and the Hatia-Asansol Intercity Express have been rerouted via Muri junction following a landslide. | Image: PTI
