Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Paw Control: Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral With His Furry Co-Pilot Friend, Internet Reacts

Viral video shows an auto driver in Bengaluru with his puppy copilot, garnering 3.5 lakh views and admiration worldwide.

Garvit Parashar
There is a saying: If a man loves a dog, he is a good man. And if a dog loves a man, he is a good man. And a viral video circulating on social media depicts this statement perfectly when a puppy decides to take his hooman out for a ride. 

Yes! In recent social media viral news, an auto driver in India was seen with his puppy friend on the streets of Bengaluru. Moreover, the puppy was also seen navigating the auto by lending his front paws to the handlebar. The people around the vehicle were also pleased with this friendship between a human and a dog, as the furry friend was sitting on the driver's lap. 

The Instagram user posted this clip with the caption, “Today i saw an auto driver taking his hooman for a ride!... Uber driver: Tommy.” 



The video has gotten more than 3.5 lakh views after getting posted, and pet lovers from all around the world commented on this reel on Instagram. 

Some of the comments on the reel are here: 

One user said, “I wish every dog is happy like this one.” Another one said, "Scenes like this are so common in Bangalore that I’m convinced it is (relatively speaking) a heaven for Doggos. I have been here for 10 years and the amount of love and care that I’ve observed Kannadigas share for their strays is just heart-warming, and I wish other cities in India could emulate it. I guess it’s a cultural thing after all. Anyway, I wish this kind human all success in the world," another user said.

 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:48 IST

