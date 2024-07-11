Published 23:37 IST, July 11th 2024
People in Delhi Are Waiting For Arvind Kejriwal To Resign on Moral Grounds: BJP
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the entire Aam Aadmi Party was steep in corruption and people are waiting for Kejriwal's resignation.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case | Image: PTI
