Published 23:37 IST, July 11th 2024

People in Delhi Are Waiting For Arvind Kejriwal To Resign on Moral Grounds: BJP

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the entire Aam Aadmi Party was steep in corruption and people are waiting for Kejriwal's resignation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case
