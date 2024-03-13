×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and More: Govt Bans Import, Breeding & Sale of These Dog Breeds | Full List

Centre has asked the states to put a ban on breedings, sale and import of certain 'ferocious' dog breeds.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pitbull Bites Man
Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and More: Govt Bans Import, Breeding & Sale of These Dog Breeds | Full List | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: After several reports of deaths triggered by violent dog attacks, the Centre has asked the states to put a ban on breedings, sale and import of certain 'ferocious' dog breeds. 

"I would like to draw your kind attention on the serious recent issues of death of human being due to dog bites by some ferocious breeds of dogs kept as pet. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India has been receiving representation from various citizens, citizen forum and Animal Welfare Organization etc. to ban some of the breeds of dogs to keep them as pet and other purpose," said a letter 

The letter added, " Further, a Writ Petition No. 15673/2023 titled as "The Legal Attorneys & Banisters Law Firm vs UOI & Ors" filed before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi to ban some of the dog breeds. The Hon'ble Court in its order dated 06.12.2023 directed "that after consulting all stakeholders, the UOI shall decide petitioner's representation dated 05.10.2023 as expeditiously as possible, preferably, within 3 months from today". 

Breeds like Rottweiler, Pitbull, Terrier, Wold Dogs and Mastiffs are deemed dangerous for human life. 

Crossbreeds of these breeds will also be covered under the ban. 

The move comes in the aftermath of committee of experts and animal welfare bodies submitting a report in reply to an Delhi High Courts' order. 

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has urged local bodies to desist  from issuing licenses and permits for the sale and breedings of the dogs. 

The letter has also emphasized the need of sterilizing dogs of these breeds that are kept as pets tp prevent further breeding. 

Here is the List of mixed and crossbreeds identified for the ban 

1) Pitbull Terrier
2) Tosa Inu
3) American Staffordshire Terrier
4) Fila Brasileiro
5) Dogo Argentino
6) American Bulldog
7) Boesboel
8) Kangal
9) Central Asian Shepherd Dog
10) Caucasian Shepherd Dog
11) South Russian Shepherd Dog
12) Tornjak, Sarplaninac
13) Japanese Tosa and Akita
14) Mastiffs
15) Rottweiler
16) Terriers
17) Rhodesian Ridgeback
18) Wolf Dogs
19) Canario
20) Akbash
21) Moscow Guard
22) Cane Corso
23) Bandog

Besides, the government has asked states to make sure the implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (dog breeding and marketing) Rules 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Pet Shop) Rules 2018 by the local bodies and state animal welfare boards.

 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

