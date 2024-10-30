Published 00:02 IST, October 31st 2024
PM Modi On 1st Diwali After Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony: 'Moment Comes After 500 Years'
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in its post, shared pictures of the temple illuminated by lights and said on the eve of Diwali, the Ram temple shines with a divine glow.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi shares Diwali celebrations photos from Ayodhya, first after Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony | Image: @narendramodi
