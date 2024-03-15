×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM Modi in his letter expressed gratitude to the citizens of India, referring to them as "family members," and acknowledged the trust of the 140 crore Indians.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned an open letter addressed to the people of India, reflecting on the journey of the nation under his leadership and outlining key achievements and initiatives undertaken during this period.

PM Modi's letter to the nation

PM Modi refers citizens as ‘family members’

In the heartfelt letter, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the citizens of India, referring to them as "family members," and acknowledged the trust and support of the 140 crore Indians that have served as a constant source of inspiration throughout his tenure. 

He attributed the transformative changes witnessed in the lives of the people to the concerted efforts of a determined government committed to improving the quality of life for all segments of society, including the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

PM Modi highlights flagships initiatives, achievements; credits citizens for support 

Highlighting several flagship initiatives and achievements, Prime Minister Modi underscored the success of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (providing pucca houses), electrification, water and LPG accessibility, Ayushman Bharat (providing free medical treatments), financial assistance to farmers, and support to women through initiatives like Matru Vandana Yojana. 

He credited these accomplishments to the unwavering trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by the citizens of India.

PM Modi highlights government’s commitment balancing tradition and modernity 

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the government's commitment to balancing tradition and modernity, as evidenced by the simultaneous focus on infrastructure development and the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage. He lauded the citizens for their pride in India's progress while cherishing its cultural diversity.

PM Modi lists govt’s historic and significant decisions

The letter also highlighted several historic and significant decisions taken by the government, including the implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, enactment of a new law on Triple Talaq, initiatives to enhance women's participation in Parliament, and decisive actions against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his belief in the importance of public participation in democracy, acknowledging that it is the support of the people that empowers him to make bold decisions for the nation's welfare and to realize aspirational plans for its development. 

PM Modi extends best wishes for the bright future of every citizen 

He concluded by extending his best wishes for the bright future of every citizen and expressing confidence in the collective ability of the nation to achieve greater heights together.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

