Published 11:03 IST, July 12th 2024

PM Modi to Perform Bhumi Pujan for 12 KM Long ‘Goregaon-Mulund’ Twin Tunnel in Mumbai on July 13

BMC on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels in Mumbai

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi to perform Bhumi Pujan
BMC on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels in Mumbai | Image: PTI/file
  • 1 min read
