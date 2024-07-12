Published 11:03 IST, July 12th 2024
PM Modi to Perform Bhumi Pujan for 12 KM Long ‘Goregaon-Mulund’ Twin Tunnel in Mumbai on July 13
BMC on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels in Mumbai
BMC on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels in Mumbai | Image: PTI/file
