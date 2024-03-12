×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

PM Modi to Visit Gujarat and Rajasthan Today, Unveiling Projects Worth Rs. 1,06,000Cr in Ahmedabad

The Prime Minister will be dedicating the nation, to projects worth Rs 1,06,000 crore in Gujarat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Greets People on the occasion of Ramzan
PM Modi Greets People on the occasion of Ramzan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of several development projects. The Prime Minister will be dedicating the nation, to projects worth Rs 1,06,000 crore in Ahmedabad at around 09:45 am.

As per the statement by the central government, the PM at around 10:00 am will visit Sabarmati Ashram where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

Advertisement

Thereafter, he will proceed to Rajasthan, and at around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will participate in ‘Bharat Shakti’ – a synergised display of the indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

A few key equipment and weapons systems participating in the integrated capabilities of IAF are  T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others.

Advertisement

Furthermore, PM Modi will also flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains. These trains are Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai),  Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi and Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

His plans include dedicating to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations, including Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

Advertisement

Additionally, will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation which will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

Other developmental projects include Solar solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations, 1500 One Station One Product Stalls across the country, 35 Rail Coach Restaurants, and 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections.
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

9 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

9 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

11 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

12 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

12 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Raids 30 Places in Punjab, Haryana, Raj & MP in Terror-Gangster Case

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo's side ousted in AFC Champions League quarter-final vs Al Ain

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: An Elderly Man Distributing Biscuits To Mumbai Bus Drivers

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. KCET 2024 registration window reopens today

    Education18 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi To Unveil Sabarmati Ashram Reconstruction Project In Ahmedabad

    Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo