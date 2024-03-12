Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of several development projects. The Prime Minister will be dedicating the nation, to projects worth Rs 1,06,000 crore in Ahmedabad at around 09:45 am.

As per the statement by the central government, the PM at around 10:00 am will visit Sabarmati Ashram where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

Thereafter, he will proceed to Rajasthan, and at around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will participate in ‘Bharat Shakti’ – a synergised display of the indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

A few key equipment and weapons systems participating in the integrated capabilities of IAF are T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others.

Furthermore, PM Modi will also flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains. These trains are Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi and Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

His plans include dedicating to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations, including Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

Additionally, will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation which will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

Other developmental projects include Solar solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations, 1500 One Station One Product Stalls across the country, 35 Rail Coach Restaurants, and 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections.

