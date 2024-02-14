Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

BAPS Hindu Mandir LIVE: Consecration Ceremony Takes Place, PM Modi to Inaugurate Temple at 6 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi today, the BAPS Mandir.

Shweta Parande
PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE
PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE | Image: Republic
9: 42 IST, February 14th 2024

The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir took place in Abu Dhabi this morning. PM Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the temple at 6 pm.

8: 54 IST, February 14th 2024

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration has begun in Abu Dhabi, with the rituals of the consecration ceremony.

 

9: 24 IST, February 14th 2024

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration will be streaming Live on the official website and YouTube of BAPS UAE. You can also watch the live streaming of BAPS Hindu Mandir on Republic on the following link:

Website Link: https://live.baps.org/

Website Link 2: https://www.mandir.ae/

6: 36 IST, February 14th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi at 8:45 am today.

6: 23 IST, February 14th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. It is the first Hindu temple in the UAE.

