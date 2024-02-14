Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
BAPS Hindu Mandir LIVE: Consecration Ceremony Takes Place, PM Modi to Inaugurate Temple at 6 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi today, the BAPS Mandir.
- India
- 1 min read
9: 42 IST, February 14th 2024
The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir took place in Abu Dhabi this morning. PM Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the temple at 6 pm.
8: 54 IST, February 14th 2024
The BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration has begun in Abu Dhabi, with the rituals of the consecration ceremony.
Advertisement
9: 24 IST, February 14th 2024
The BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration will be streaming Live on the official website and YouTube of BAPS UAE. You can also watch the live streaming of BAPS Hindu Mandir on Republic on the following link:
Website Link: https://live.baps.org/
Website Link 2: https://www.mandir.ae/
6: 36 IST, February 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi at 8:45 am today.
Advertisement
6: 23 IST, February 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. It is the first Hindu temple in the UAE.
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over LeipzigSports 25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.