Published 09:09 IST, September 21st 2024
PM Modi's US Visit: From Quad Summit, Gaza to Biden's Farewell—What's on Agenda?
Key issues on the agenda include regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, discussions on ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and concerns of the Global South.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Quad, Gaza, Ukraine, Biden's Farewell: What to Expect from PM Modi's Visit to the US | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
07:01 IST, September 21st 2024