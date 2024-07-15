Published 20:06 IST, July 15th 2024

Police Complaint Against Yuvraj Singh, 3 Other Ex-Cricketers For 'mocking' People With Disabilities

A police complaint has been filed against former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Gurkeerat Mann for allegedly mocking people with disabilities in a video that was uploaded on Instagram.Following this, Harbhajan Singh posted a clarification on 'X'.