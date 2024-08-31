Published 23:31 IST, August 31st 2024
Police Recovers Ganja, Other Narcotics Substance Near Chennai Private College, 19 Students Detained
A team of 1,000 police personnel carried out raids near a college in Chennai resulting in the recovery of narcotic substances. 19 students have been detained.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police recovers narcotic substances near private college in Chennai | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:31 IST, August 31st 2024