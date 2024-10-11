sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:08 IST, October 11th 2024

Row Over Entry to JP Centre: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Nitish Kumar to Withdraw Support From BJP-Led NDA

Akhilesh suggested Nitish to pull back from NDA govt "which is not allowing the Socialist to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary..."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | Image: Facebook
  • 2 min read
