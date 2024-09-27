Published 23:34 IST, September 27th 2024
Porsche Crash: Sharad Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sunil Tingre For Visiting Police Station To Help Accused
Sharad Pawar criticised Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Sunil Tingre for allegedly visiting the police station to help the accused in the Pune Porsche Case
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Porsche Crash: Sharad Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sunil Tingre For Visiting Police Station To Help Accused | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:34 IST, September 27th 2024