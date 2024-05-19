Advertisement

Pune: Two people, including a biker and a pillion rider, were killed after their bike was hit by a luxury car in Pune in the early hours of Sunday. The accused car driver has been arrested.

The road accident was reported at around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar. The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. According to police, the accused is a 17-year-old man, son of a well builder in the city. DCP Vijay Kumar Magar said an FIR has been registered into the matter.

Advertisement

2 Killed After Porsche Hits Two-wheeler In Pune City; Minor Detained

.

.

.#Pune | #PuneNews | #CarAccident | #Porsche | #PuneCity | #RepublicWorld | #RepublicTV | #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/k1q7nZdwcV — Republic (@republic)

DCP Magar said, “The deceased, A biker, pillion were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City last night. The accused has been arrested. FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway.”

Advertisement

Sources said a group of friends was returning home on their motorbikes after attending a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar when the tragedy struck.

Locals Thrash Minor Driver

The duo were killed on the spot when a Porsche car worth Rs 4 crore hit one of the motorcycles, knocking down the duo. After the collision, the car rammed into the roadside pavement railings, the FIR stated.

A video has surfaced on social media wherein locals were seen beating up the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

Advertisement

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 ('rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

