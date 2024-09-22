sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 13:46 IST, September 22nd 2024

India, US Firm Up Drone Deal During PM Modi's Visit

Joe Biden welcomed the progress made towards India sealing procurement of 31 long-endurance MQ-9B armed drones from American defence major General Atomics

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
mq-9 reaper drones
Joe Biden welcomed the progress made towards India sealing procurement of 31 long-endurance MQ-9B armed drones from American defence major General Atomics | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:06 IST, September 22nd 2024