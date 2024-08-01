sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 13:38 IST, August 1st 2024

President Xi Jinping Calls for Hi-Tech ‘Smart System’ to Boost Border Defence

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater use of technology and the deployment of a “smart system” for border defence to meet “new opportunities.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
President Xi Jinping Calls for Hi-Tech ‘Smart System’ to Boost Border Defence
President Xi Jinping Calls for Hi-Tech ‘Smart System’ to Boost Border Defence | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:38 IST, August 1st 2024