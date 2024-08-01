Published 13:38 IST, August 1st 2024
President Xi Jinping Calls for Hi-Tech ‘Smart System’ to Boost Border Defence
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater use of technology and the deployment of a “smart system” for border defence to meet “new opportunities.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Xi Jinping Calls for Hi-Tech ‘Smart System’ to Boost Border Defence | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:38 IST, August 1st 2024