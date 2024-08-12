Published 19:09 IST, August 12th 2024
Prof Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Appointed Calcutta National Medical College Head
Professor Sandip Ghosh, who quit as principal of RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, has been appointed as head of Calcutta National Medical College.
- India News
Reported by: Republic Desk
Dr Sandip Ghosh appointed as Principal of Calcutta National Medical College | Image: Dr Sandip Ghosh
- Listen to this article
