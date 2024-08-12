sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Prof Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Appointed Calcutta National Medical College Head

Published 19:09 IST, August 12th 2024

Prof Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Appointed Calcutta National Medical College Head

Professor Sandip Ghosh, who quit as principal of RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, has been appointed as head of Calcutta National Medical College.

Reported by: Republic Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dr Sandip Ghosh
Dr Sandip Ghosh appointed as Principal of Calcutta National Medical College | Image: Dr Sandip Ghosh
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:09 IST, August 12th 2024