Published 22:04 IST, August 8th 2024
‘Protect Hindus’: PM Modi's Clear Message To Bangladesh’s Interim Govt Head Muhammad Yunus
PM Narendra Modi extended his wish to Professor Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's Interim government with a clear message on the protection of Hindus.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi's message to Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus | Image: Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:40 IST, August 8th 2024