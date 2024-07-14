Published 21:51 IST, July 14th 2024

PUC Centres In Delhi To Be Shut From July 15: Petrol Pump Owners

Petrol pump owners said PUC centres will be shut from Monday onwards, expressing their dissatisfaction over the recent proposed hike in rates of pollution certificates by the city government. The operation of the pollution under control (PUC) centres is unviable, they said in a statement.