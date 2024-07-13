sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:40 IST, July 13th 2024

Pune Civic Body Issues Notice to Puja Khedkar’s Mother for Removing Illegal Structures Near Home

Pune civic body on Saturday issued a notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Puja Khedkar Mother Manorama Khedkar
Pune Civic Body Issues Notice to Puja Khedkar’s Mother for Removing Illegal Structures Near Home | Image: Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:40 IST, July 13th 2024