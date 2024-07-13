Published 21:40 IST, July 13th 2024
Pune Civic Body Issues Notice to Puja Khedkar’s Mother for Removing Illegal Structures Near Home
Pune civic body on Saturday issued a notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pune Civic Body Issues Notice to Puja Khedkar’s Mother for Removing Illegal Structures Near Home | Image: Video Grab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:40 IST, July 13th 2024