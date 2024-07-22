sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:25 IST, July 22nd 2024

Pune Court Sends IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar's Mother to Judicial Custody

A court in Pune district on Monday remanded in judicial custody Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pune Court Sends IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar's Mother to Judicial Custody | Image: PTI
