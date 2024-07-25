Published 17:11 IST, July 25th 2024
Pune Battles Severe Floods as Katraj Lake Overflows, Several Roads Shut | WATCH
Pune Floods: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Scary visuals coming from Pune Katraj Lake overflows blocking the roads. Record-breaking rains in Pune that change the city's life. | Image: X (Screengrab)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:11 IST, July 25th 2024