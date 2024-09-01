Published 11:14 IST, September 1st 2024
Pune Mandals Ensure Ganeshotsav Celebrations in Kashmir, Send Three Idols
The initiative of Pune's seven prominent Ganesh mandals will see public festivities being held in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kupwara in the northern Union Territory
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The initiative of Pune's seven prominent Ganesh mandals will see public festivities being held in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kupwara in the northern Union Territory | Image: the verdict-- Wordpress
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:14 IST, September 1st 2024