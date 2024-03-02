Pune Metro: Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Likely to Open Next Week | Check Details

The new stretch, spanning over 5.5 km, will have four metro stations | Image: X

Pune: The much-awaited section of Pune Metro connecting Ruby Hall with Ramwadi is all set to be inaugurated next week. The construction work on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch is over and it has been granted safety permissions.

The metro section was initially slated for launch on February 19 by PM Narendra Modi but the event was postponed. It was anticipated that the project would be inaugurated online but it was again postponed.

In view of the imminent election code of conduct, Pune Metro is now set to inaugurate the stretch next week, possibly on March 6.

According to sources, preparations for the inauguration is underway and it would be conducted via video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

5.5 km-long stretch

The Pune Metro expansion project was initially launched on August 1 in 2023. The operational route spans over 9.7 km from Vanaz to Ruby Hall. The new stretch, spanning over 5.5 km, will have four metro stations namely Bund Garden, Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada and Ramwadi.

After the entire route becomes operational the length of the metro route will increase to 15.7 km. However, Yerawada station on the route will not be part of the initial launch since the second entry-exit point at the station is still under construction which is expected to take another month. So, there won’t be a stop at Yerawada station when passenger operations on line 2’s Ruby Hall to Ramwadi segment start.

Although, one entry-exit point near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office is operational.

The metro extension project is expected to enhance connectivity and decongest city roads.