sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Pune Shiv Sena Chief Covers Ajit Pawar's Cut-Out With Black Cloth For Not Attending Ganesh Festival

Published 23:33 IST, September 10th 2024

Pune Shiv Sena Chief Covers Ajit Pawar's Cut-Out With Black Cloth For Not Attending Ganesh Festival

Ajit Pawar failed to attend a Ganesh festival organised by Shiv Sena Pune district president, the latter covered a cut-out of Pawar with black cloth

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pune Shiv Sena Chief Covers Ajit Pawar's Cut-Out With Black Cloth For Not Attending Ganesh Festival
Pune Shiv Sena Chief Covers Ajit Pawar's Cut-Out With Black Cloth For Not Attending Ganesh Festival | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:33 IST, September 10th 2024